$73.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) to post sales of $73.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 650.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.88) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

