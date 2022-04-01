$761.61 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will announce $761.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.21 million and the highest is $778.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPB. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $242,978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,170,000 after purchasing an additional 549,787 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 227.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 718,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,747,000 after purchasing an additional 498,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,305,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 233,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,649. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.10. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.