8,471 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

