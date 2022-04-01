9,349 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Purchased by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,242,000 after purchasing an additional 383,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,176.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 365,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $104.57. 2,813,081 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

