A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £19,877.76 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($26,038.46).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Stuart Lorimer bought 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.54).

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 535 ($7.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £599.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 507.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 512.33. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

