A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26,860.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of AMKBY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. 88,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,696. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.3538 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.48%.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
