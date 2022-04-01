AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Declares $1.12 Dividend

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.1187 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. Analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

