Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ABEO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. 42,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,354. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 157,898 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

