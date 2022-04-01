Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.75.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $331.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.94. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

