Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stephens

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s current price.
ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.
Shares of ASO stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.
In related news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after purchasing an additional 626,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 961,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
