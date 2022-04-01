Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stephens

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s current price.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after purchasing an additional 626,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 961,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.