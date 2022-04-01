Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 230.78%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $674,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

