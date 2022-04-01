Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €37.00 ($40.66) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accor from €38.50 ($42.31) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.44 on Friday. Accor has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

