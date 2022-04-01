ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $303.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.09.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In other ACNB news, Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,232 shares of company stock worth $239,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

