Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

