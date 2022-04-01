Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 119,022,036 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £9.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.26.
About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)
