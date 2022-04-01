Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AFIB. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.30). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

