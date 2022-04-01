Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. Acutus Medical updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 396,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,596. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

