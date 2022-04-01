Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) & Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Head to Head Comparison

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adagene and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagene $700,000.00 217.89 -$42.40 million N/A N/A Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$206.36 million ($4.16) -4.63

Adagene has higher revenue and earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Adagene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adagene and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagene N/A N/A N/A Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -54.08% -48.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adagene and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adagene presently has a consensus price target of $27.79, suggesting a potential upside of 693.86%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 142.30%. Given Adagene’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adagene is more favorable than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Adagene beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adagene (Get Rating)

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

