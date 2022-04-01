Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.84. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

