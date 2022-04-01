Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Adobe were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.68. 27,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,903. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

