Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.30. 115,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.00 and its 200-day moving average is $559.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus cut their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

