Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.30. The stock had a trading volume of 115,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

