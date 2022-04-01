ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.45 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $906.23 million, a PE ratio of -102.49 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,140,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,838,000 after purchasing an additional 277,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,350,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,478 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 166,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

