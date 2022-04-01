Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 5.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $47,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

AAP stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.48. 693,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.12 and its 200-day moving average is $223.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.