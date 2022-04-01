Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADYEY. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,075.00.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Adyen has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

