AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.