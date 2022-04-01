AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 78.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,790. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.02. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

