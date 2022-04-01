AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 482,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297,640 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

