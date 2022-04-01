Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%. Aehr Test Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AEHR stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $272.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.24 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $189,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $74,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $294,802. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 201,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2,698.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

