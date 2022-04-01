Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%. Aehr Test Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
AEHR stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $272.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.24 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $189,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $74,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $294,802. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
