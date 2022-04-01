Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aemetis by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,347 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the third quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 66.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 278,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

AMTX opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

