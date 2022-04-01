Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.13

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.13 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 74.70 ($0.98). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 74.70 ($0.98), with a volume of 85 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The firm has a market cap of £6.90 million and a P/E ratio of -41.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.13.
Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)
