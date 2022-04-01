Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.13

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.13 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 74.70 ($0.98). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 74.70 ($0.98), with a volume of 85 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The firm has a market cap of £6.90 million and a P/E ratio of -41.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.13.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

