AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.17, but opened at $50.80. AerCap shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 20,824 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after buying an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $85,488,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $48,382,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

About AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.