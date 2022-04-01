Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

