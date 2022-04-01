Aimia (TSE:AIM) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aimia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Aimia alerts:

Shares of TSE:AIM opened at C$5.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$6.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a market cap of C$466.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.