Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE APD traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.99. 1,470,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,962. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.19.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

