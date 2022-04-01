Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $249.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.19.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

