Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EADSY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($151.65) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($131.87) to €135.00 ($148.35) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €165.00 ($181.32) to €170.00 ($186.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Airbus stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Airbus has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

