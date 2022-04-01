Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AKBA. Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.31.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 498,078 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.