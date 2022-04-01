Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AKRTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

