AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Up 2.7%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 3,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 98,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

AKT.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of AKITA Drilling in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14.

In related news, Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott acquired 1,628,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,442,651.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,492,151.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

