Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.20. 54,972,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,850,207. The firm has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $132.01. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

