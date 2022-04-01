Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 394,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $910.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

