Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.80.

Allegion stock opened at $109.78 on Thursday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,840.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 105.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Allegion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,384,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

