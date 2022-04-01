Alliance Global Partners Trims MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Target Price to C$0.25

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MEDIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,711. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
