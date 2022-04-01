Alliance Global Partners Trims MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Target Price to C$0.25

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MEDIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,711. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

