Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $461.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

