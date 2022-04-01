Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

