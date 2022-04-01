Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 825,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $186.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.58. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $156.27 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.