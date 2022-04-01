Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 21,129,411 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,129,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,647,111. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

