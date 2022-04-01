Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $155.92 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,511,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $155,922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 191,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,639. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

