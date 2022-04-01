Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $190.09 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 577,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $190,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.60. 69,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $222.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.